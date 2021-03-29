Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

TILE traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 488,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,264. The firm has a market cap of $708.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

