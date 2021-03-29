Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Hold

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. 551,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,019,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.