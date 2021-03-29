Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Short Interest Down 73.1% in March

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,682,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PZOO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,595,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,919,375. Pazoo has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Pazoo Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.