Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Increases By 230.0%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. Optiva has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.
Optiva Company Profile
Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.