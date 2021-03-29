Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Increases By 230.0%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. Optiva has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Get Optiva alerts:

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.