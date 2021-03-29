Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RYHTY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. Ryman Healthcare has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.