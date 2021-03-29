Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.99 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $44.54 million and $10.00 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 45.5% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00220591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.67 or 0.00961788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00079402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029948 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 99,419,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,424,674 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

