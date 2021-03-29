Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.35

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

