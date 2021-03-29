Scrypta Price Hits $0.0208 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $344,543.20 and $98.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00039350 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 99,783.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005706 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002599 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,351,972 coins and its circulating supply is 16,551,972 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LYRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.