Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.39. 264,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

COVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

