Enel Américas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,542% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 2,763,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,549. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

