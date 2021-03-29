Short Interest in First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Rises By 100.0%

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRSB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. First Resource Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, and escrow accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

