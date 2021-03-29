Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $527,857.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Katalyo has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $527,857.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00220359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.50 or 0.00948212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00079790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029913 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

