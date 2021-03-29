Reviewing Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.81%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91% Kentucky Bancshares 19.69% 9.63% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Kentucky Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.08 $284.39 million $2.19 12.39 Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 3.70 $13.15 million N/A N/A

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Hawaiian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

