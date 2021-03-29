Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Veeco Instruments also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. 386,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.42.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.