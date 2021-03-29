CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. 545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

