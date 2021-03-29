Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Grows By 271.4%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 314,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Jervois Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.