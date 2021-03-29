Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Grows By 271.4%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 314,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Jervois Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

