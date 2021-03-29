Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FANUY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 141,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,313. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

