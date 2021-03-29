Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $128,023.56 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 754,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,595. The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.