Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $79.57 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

