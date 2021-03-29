Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Target Price at $46.50

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. 110,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,160. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

