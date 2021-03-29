Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.09 Billion

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $21.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.97 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $22.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $91.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $91.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $121.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,394.54, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

