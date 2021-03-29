Tricon Residential Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Tricon Residential stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 680,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,520. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$6.28 and a 12 month high of C$13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0391765 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

