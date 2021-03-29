SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Market Capitalization Hits $57,116.18

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $57,116.18 and approximately $39.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

