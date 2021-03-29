Short Interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Grows By 203.4%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the February 28th total of 580,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

