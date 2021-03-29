Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 159.4% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.28. 532,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Forterra has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

