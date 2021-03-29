Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 159.4% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FRTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.28. 532,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Forterra has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.54.
FRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
