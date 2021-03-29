Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 735,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

