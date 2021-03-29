Insider Buying: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Acquires 85,546 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $982,068.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,503. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

