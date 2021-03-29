Validity (VAL) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Validity has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00005355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $300,814.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 4,245,473 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

