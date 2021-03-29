CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Up 51.6% Over Last Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $38.02 million and $2.99 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,210,032 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

