Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $37.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.67 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $148.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 286,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,035. The stock has a market cap of $715.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

