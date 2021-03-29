Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 67.6% in March

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Sims alerts:

OTCMKTS SMSMY traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 1,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Sims has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.