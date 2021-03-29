Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in March

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.23. 290,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,355. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Sweet Earth
