Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in March

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.23. 290,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,355. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

