Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.79. 375,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,664. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.30.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

