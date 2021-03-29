Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Decreases By 76.3%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$23.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $27.86.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including smart bumpers and tailgates, as well as smart face products.

