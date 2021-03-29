Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 302.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Danske cut Medicover AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $$15.94 during trading hours on Monday. Medicover AB has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

