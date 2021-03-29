Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 285.1% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,969. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

