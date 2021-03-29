Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LRE. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 912.38 ($11.92).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 635 ($8.30). 301,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,334. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 549.73 ($7.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 652.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.