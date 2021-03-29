Hive (HIVE) Price Up 57.9% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $304.31 million and approximately $242.10 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,704,504 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

