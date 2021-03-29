China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Short Interest Update

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CCGY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 30,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,325. China Clean Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.
China Clean Energy Company Profile
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for China Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.