China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Short Interest Update

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCGY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 30,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,325. China Clean Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

China Clean Energy Company Profile

China Clean Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids.

