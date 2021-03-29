China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CHGS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. China Gengsheng Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for China Gengsheng Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gengsheng Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.