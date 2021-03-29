Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 312,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

