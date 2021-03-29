Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:BNK traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.27.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

