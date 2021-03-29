Chainlink (LINK) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003074 BTC.
Chainlink Token Profile
Chainlink Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.