Epic Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106,083.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $106,083.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,912,352 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

