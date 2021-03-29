Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:WYN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 506 ($6.61). The stock had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 365.99. The stock has a market cap of £101.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05).
