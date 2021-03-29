Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:WYN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 506 ($6.61). The stock had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 365.99. The stock has a market cap of £101.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05).

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

