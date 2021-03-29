Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Quadient to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Quadient stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57. Quadient has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

