Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI remained flat at $$23.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
