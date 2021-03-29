Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.30

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 12047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

