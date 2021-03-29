Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

LON CNE traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 174.30 ($2.28). 496,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 84.86 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

