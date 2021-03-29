VideoCoin (VID) Hits Market Capitalization of $128.40 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $128.40 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 672% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 72.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,121,016 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

